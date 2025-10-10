Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) is returning to practice Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Murray's availability for Sunday against the Colts will be based on the QB's progress over the next couple of days. A return to practice is at least a step in the right direction.
