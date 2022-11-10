Murray (hamstring) was spotted at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona held out Murray on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, but the absence may have been a precautionary measure. His activity Thursday included throwing during quarterback drills and jogging during warmups, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. The Cardinals' second Week 10 injury report will reveal how much work Murray was able to handle.