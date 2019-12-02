Murray completed 19 of 34 passes for 163 yards and an interception while adding 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

The rookie QB couldn't get anything going through the air in large part due to the Rams' pass rush, which was able to sack Murray six times. He did salvage his day from a personal standpoint with his fourth rushing TD of the year, however, Murray will need better protection if he's going to rebound in Week 14 when the Cardinals host the Steelers.