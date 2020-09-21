Murray completed 26 of 38 passes for 286 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 67 yards and two TDs on eight carries in Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington.

The second-year pivot once again did a lot of damage with his legs, rushing for a 14-yard score at the end of the first quarter and then a 21-yard TD early in the fourth, but he was nearly as impressive with his arm, finding both Andy Isabella and Christian Kirk on receptions of longer than 40 yards in addition to plenty of completions to DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald underneath. Murray appears to be taking a huge step forward in his development this season, and he could be poised for another big game in Week 3 against a Lions defense that couldn't contain either Aaron Rodgers or Mitchell Trubisky in its first two contests.