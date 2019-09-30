Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Rushing floor remains high
Murray completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 241 yards, and threw one interception during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Seattle. The rookie quarterback also logged four carries for 27 yards and a rushing touchdown.
The No. 1 overall pick was an all-time prolific collegiate rusher from the quarterback position as an Oklahoma Sooner, but through the first two weeks of his NFL career had only carried the ball six times for a total of 17 yards. Someone must have reminded Murray that he can scoot, as he's amassed 96 rushing yards on 12 attempts over the past two games, while logging his first career rushing touchdown against the division rival Seahawks in Week 4. He carries immense potential heading into a matchup against a Bengals defense that surrendered 289 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to similarly athletic Josh Allen (concussion) in Week 3.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Flashes mobility in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Throws for 349 yards•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Perseveres after rough start•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Showcases upside•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Uneven in second start•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Will see more work Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4