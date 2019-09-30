Murray completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 241 yards, and threw one interception during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Seattle. The rookie quarterback also logged four carries for 27 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The No. 1 overall pick was an all-time prolific collegiate rusher from the quarterback position as an Oklahoma Sooner, but through the first two weeks of his NFL career had only carried the ball six times for a total of 17 yards. Someone must have reminded Murray that he can scoot, as he's amassed 96 rushing yards on 12 attempts over the past two games, while logging his first career rushing touchdown against the division rival Seahawks in Week 4. He carries immense potential heading into a matchup against a Bengals defense that surrendered 289 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to similarly athletic Josh Allen (concussion) in Week 3.