Murray completed 23 of 31 passes for 220 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans. He added four rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Murray and the Cardinals' offense looked to be in for a big performance, as they put up 21 points within the first 17 minutes of game time. He accounted for one of those scores with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by out-racing the defense to the right sideline. It was an odd performance from there, however, as the Arizona offensive playcalling became passive, and Murray also missed a few plays in the third quarter with a foot injury. The end result was a relatively muted stat line, including his first game this season without a passing score.