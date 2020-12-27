Murray (leg), who suffered an injury on the last drive of Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers and stayed down for several moments, is expected to be okay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Murray was leg-whipped and appeared to be in some pain before being helped off the field by teammates and staff, though he stayed on the sideline rather than going to the locker room. Before the injury, he struggled while completing 31 of 50 pass attempts for 247 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) with one interception and no touchdowns. He added 75 yards on eight carries but also took three sacks in this disappointing performance. Murray will certainly undergo testing over the next couple of days to determine the severity of the issue, but as of right now he should be expected to suit up for next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams.