Murray (hamstring), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals are still essentially viewing Murray as a game-time decision leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but the rookie's strained right hamstring apparently didn't prove too problematic for him while he worked out earlier in the day. Unless Murray experiences a setback during pregame warmups, he should garner the starting nod and put a cap on what has been a mostly positive rookie season. Through his first 15 outings, Murray has completed 64.6 percent of his attempts for 3,397 yards and a 18:10 TD:INT while adding 544 yards and four scores on the ground.