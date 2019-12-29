Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Seemingly on track to play
Murray (hamstring), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals are still essentially viewing Murray as a game-time decision leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but the rookie's strained right hamstring apparently didn't prove too problematic for him while he worked out earlier in the day. Unless Murray experiences a setback during pregame warmups, he should garner the starting nod and put a cap on what has been a mostly positive rookie season. Through his first 15 outings, Murray has completed 64.6 percent of his attempts for 3,397 yards and a 18:10 TD:INT while adding 544 yards and four scores on the ground.
