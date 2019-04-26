The Cardinals selected Murray in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, first overall.

It's rare enough to find a 5-foot-10 quarterback in the NFL at all, and before now it was certainly unprecedented for one to go this high in the draft. Even Russell Wilson fell to the third round after his own brilliant college career. Perhaps times are changing, but Murray is an exceptional talent who might just be the first of his kind. As much as Wilson is the closest comparison, Murray is substantially more athletic, claiming to possess 4.30 speed in addition to a quick, strong-arm release. Murray completed 260 of 377 passes (69.0 completion percentage) for 4,361 yards (11.6 YPA), 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games at Oklahoma last year, adding another 1,001 yards (7.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns on the ground. For some perspective on those numbers, consider that in 2017 Baker Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards (11.5 YPA), 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in the same offense. Murray should be an immediate fantasy factor -- perhaps even a standout QB1 in 12-team leagues. Even if the Cardinals don't trade Josh Rosen -- and it would be borderline shocking if they did not -- Murray would still be the heavy favorite to start Week 1 in Arizona. The arrival of coach Kliff Kingsbury and his Air Raid offense heightens Murray's already substantial fantasy potential, because the Cardinals figure to run a high-tempo offense that affords Murray standout usage volume as both a passer and runner. So long as he's starting Week 1, Murray could be an immediate top-10 fantasy quarterback with the potential to finish much higher.