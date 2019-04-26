Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Selected by Arizona
The Cardinals selected Murray in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, first overall.
It's rare enough to find a 5-foot-10 quarterback in the NFL at all, and before now it was certainly unprecedented for one to go this high in the draft. Even Russell Wilson fell to the third round after his own brilliant college career. Perhaps times are changing, but Murray is an exceptional talent who might just be the first of his kind. As much as Wilson is the closest comparison, Murray is substantially more athletic, claiming to possess 4.30 speed in addition to a quick, strong-arm release. Murray completed 260 of 377 passes (69.0 completion percentage) for 4,361 yards (11.6 YPA), 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games at Oklahoma last year, adding another 1,001 yards (7.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns on the ground. For some perspective on those numbers, consider that in 2017 Baker Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards (11.5 YPA), 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in the same offense. Murray should be an immediate fantasy factor -- perhaps even a standout QB1 in 12-team leagues. Even if the Cardinals don't trade Josh Rosen -- and it would be borderline shocking if they did not -- Murray would still be the heavy favorite to start Week 1 in Arizona. The arrival of coach Kliff Kingsbury and his Air Raid offense heightens Murray's already substantial fantasy potential, because the Cardinals figure to run a high-tempo offense that affords Murray standout usage volume as both a passer and runner. So long as he's starting Week 1, Murray could be an immediate top-10 fantasy quarterback with the potential to finish much higher.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...