Murray and other starters are scheduled to play in Saturday's preseason opener against Kansas City, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon informed reporters Tuesday afternoon, marking a departure from previous years when he used the first preseason game to evaluate the lower portions of his depth chart. Gannon didn't say how much Murray and other starters will play, and it's unclear if WRs Michael Wilson (concussion) and Marvin Harrison (knee) will be available -- although Harrison did return to practice Tuesday.