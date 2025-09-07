The Cardinals added Murray to their Week 1 injury report with an illness, though he doesn't have a designation and is on track to play Sunday in New Orleans.

Per Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site, Murray never appeared on any of the injury reports that the team issued Wednesday through Friday, so the illness is likely something that cropped up at some point over the weekend. At this stage, the Cardinals don't appear to be viewing the ailment as anything that will prevent Murray from starting, though fantasy managers may nonetheless want to keep an eye on news pertaining to his status leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff just to ensure his condition hasn't taken a turn for the worse.