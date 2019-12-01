Play

Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, will start Sunday against the Rams, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Murray was able to log a full practice participation Friday despite the questionable tag, so this makes sense. Still, fantasy owners will want to check his status before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

