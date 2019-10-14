Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Sets NFL record in win
Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 32 yards in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.
He's now the first quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with 20 or more completions in six straight games. This was Murray's best performance yet through the air, and the dual-threat QB has topped 300 passing yards in three games so far while tossing multiple TDs in three as well. He could be productive again in Week 7 against a Giants defense allowing 9.3 YPA, one of the worst marks in the league.
