Cardinals GM Steve Keim expects Murray (shoulder) to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray downplayed the impact of an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder after last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, but he's been limited in practice so far this week. It sounds like he's on track to play, even if his arm strength won't quite be at the usual level.
