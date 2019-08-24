Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Showcases upside
Murray completed 14 of 21 passes for 137 yards in the team's third preseason game against Minnesota. He also added four rushing attempts for nine yards.
Murray showcased a connection with Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson throughout his performance, completing several long passes to each. While he was still inaccurate at points throughout the contest, Murray threw effectively on the move and completed passes to nine different receivers. He's yet to showcase his significant rushing ability, but looked much more comfortable than he did in his shaky effort in the team's second preseason game.
