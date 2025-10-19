Murray (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since emerging from a Week 5 loss to the Titans with a mid-foot sprain, Murray hasn't been able to log more than a limited practice (four in all) over the last two weeks. He was listed as questionable for each of the past two contests, but like in Week 6, insiders Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported beforehand that Murray was trending toward another absence, with the latter noting that the QB is in line to play in the Cardinals' next game Monday, Nov. 3 at Dallas following a Week 8 bye. With Murray again in street clothes, backup Jacoby Brissett will direct Arizona's offense for a second straight game.