Murray (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Rams.
Murray showed up on the Cardinals' initial Week 10 practice report as a non-participant due to a hamstring injury. After managing back-to-back limited sessions to cap the week, he was listed as questionable, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray's availability would come down to a game-time decision. A pregame warmup ultimately determined Murray's fate, and he'll take a seat with an eye on returning Week 11 for a Monday night matchup with the 49ers on Nov. 21. Murray will cede quarterback duties Sunday to Colt McCoy, while Trace McSorley serves as the backup.
