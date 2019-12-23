Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Monday that Murray will undergo an MRI to gain more information about the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Before departing in the third quarter, Murray had been enjoying a productive day in the Cardinals' eventual upset victory, finishing with 11 completions on 18 attempts for 118 yards and a touchdown while adding 40 yards on six carries. The 5-9-1 Cardinals don't have much at stake in their Week 17 matchup with the Rams, though Kingsbury noted that Murray will start if healthy enough to do so, as Arizona believes the extra reps against a divisional opponent will prove beneficial for the quarterback's long-term development. The Cardinals should have a better idea on Murray's status for the regular-season finale after the results of the MRI are read, but Brett Hundley would step in under center if the 22-year-old isn't available against Los Angeles.