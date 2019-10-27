Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 220 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 13 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Murray was able to stay away from any mistakes, as he managed to recover his own fumble. However, he also failed to get the Cardinals into the end zone, despite showing renewed chemistry with the returning Christian Kirk (ankle). Murray also took multiple sacks for the second straight game, and he's now failed to throw at least one touchdown in four of the last five contests overall. Murray will have an uphill battle to produce a more fantasy-friendly line, as he'll face the 49ers' stingy defense Week 9 on Thursday night.