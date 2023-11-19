Murray completed 20 of 30 passes for 214 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed seven times for 51 yards and a score in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans. He also committed a fumble recovered by Arizona.

Murray's numbers through the air were about average in his second game of the season, but the pair of touchdowns he had a hand in helped him to a solid fantasy day overall. Murray first struck through the air via a 48-yard touchdown pass to Rondale Moore to cap off a quick three-play opening drive for Arizona, and he then added a one-yard rushing score of his own for the final points of the day for either squad. Murray connected with eight different targets overall against a tough Texans defense, and he'll draw what could be a more palatable matchup at home against the division-rival Rams in Week 12.