Murray (lower leg) is participating in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray was spotted taking reps during a scrambling drill, a hint that the lower leg injury he sustained last weekend is at least not a severe issue. How well the star signal-caller holds up in weekly practices will no doubt play a major role in determining his availability for Sunday's must-win road game against the Rams.
