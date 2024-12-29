Murray completed 33 of 48 passes for 321 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed four times for 32 yards in the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

Murray's season-best passing yardage total came on a season-high number of completions and pass attempts, but his pair of turnovers played a key part in the loss. Both of the star signal-caller's interceptions transpired in the Rams' end zone, the first on a 40-yard heave on fourth down with 3:15 remaining. After Arizona got the ball back, Murray had the Cardinals marching toward a potential game-winning touchdown when his pass for Trey McBride bounced off the tight end's helmet just short of the goal line and the Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon pulled off an acrobatic pick that survived replay. Prior to that unfortunate turn of events, Murray did facilitate McBride's long-awaited first receiving touchdown of the season on a one-yard toss to cap off the first drive of the second half. Murray will have one chance to atone in a Week 18 home matchup against the 49ers.