Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday that he plans to sit Arizona's starters and other key players during Saturday's preseason finale against the Raiders, as was the case during the team's second exhibition game against Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray and the rest of the starters handled the first two possessions of the Cardinals' preseason opener against Kansas City on Aug. 9, but the first-team offense appears to have shown enough in practices since for Gannon to feel confident heading into Week 1. A consistent drumbeat throughout training camp has been the improved connection between Murray and second-year wideout Marvin Harrison, an encouraging development considering that Arizona made no notable changes to its skill-position personnel from last season. Murray and Harrison's next opportunity to demonstrate their purportedly improved rapport will arrive during the regular-season opener in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 7.