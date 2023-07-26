Murray (knee - ACL) is being placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals continue to exercise caution with Murray, who hasn't yet participated in offseason practices while working his way back from surgery to address a right ACL tear suffered Dec. 12. As such, the soon-to-be 26-year-old's placement on the PUP list is less than surprising. Veteran stalwart Colt McCoy remains present as perhaps Arizona's likeliest option to start Week 1 under center, though Murray has expressed optimism about his chances of being available early in the regular season. Murray's placement on the PUP list means he will be eligible to practice and play in the preseason at any point, once healthy enough to do so.