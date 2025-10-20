Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that it's "to early to tell" if Murray (foot) will be able to play in the Cardinals' next game Monday, Nov. 3 at Dallas following a Week 8 bye, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gannon also reiterated what he told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com after Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers: that Murray will resume starting duties once he's healthy enough to do so. While Murray has missed the last two contests due to a mid-foot sprain, Jacoby Brissett has directed the offense during that stretch, completing 52 of 80 passes for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, rushing nine times for 45 yards and losing his only fumble. Murray himself hasn't surpassed 220 passing yards in any of his five starts and has combined for a 6:3 TD:INT so far this season.