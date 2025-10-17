Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murray already has missed one contest due to a mid-foot sprain, and despite being limited during all three Week 7 sessions, he was seen throwing to reserve pass catchers Thursday and Friday, suggesting Jacoby Brissett is more likely than Murray to start again this weekend. The Cardinals have three QBs on the active roster, so even if Murray isn't active Sunday, he could be available as the emergency third quarterback behind Brissett and Kedon Slovis.