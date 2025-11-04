Coach Jonathan Gannon stated that Murray (foot) will remain the Cardinals' starter when he is healthy following Monday's win over the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jacoby Brissett has been impressive in three starts for the Cardinals, throwing for multiple scores in each while also leading the team to a primetime win over the Cowboys on Monday. His performance has seemingly created a quarterback controversy in Arizona, though Gannon tried to end that chatter with a clear statement that Murray remains the team's starter. Murray has yet to record a full practice since suffering a mid-foot sprain, so it remains unclear whether Murray will be ready to return Week 10 against Seattle.