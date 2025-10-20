Coach Jonathan Gannon said after Sunday's loss to the Packers that Murray (foot) remains the Cardinals' starting quarterback when healthy, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murray suffered a mid-foot sprain in the Week 5 loss to the Titans, and Jacoby Brissett has started each of the last two contests, both narrow losses to the Colts and Packers by a combined eight points. Brissett again had Arizona competitive Sunday against Green Bay, completing 25 of 36 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns, adding six rushing attempts for 26 yards with his legs. In two starts under center, Brissett has completed 52 of 80 passes for 599 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. He's rushed nine times for 45 yards. The Cardinals have looked more competitive with Brissett at the controls, but Murray still has his coach's support as the starter. Arizona has a Week 8 bye before going on the road to face Dallas in Week 9.