Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Still viewed as game-time call
Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is viewed as a true game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport's report essentially aligns with what coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday about Murray, who ceded most of the reps to No. 2 quarterback Brett Hundley during practice this week. Even with little at stake for the non-contending Cardinals in the finale, Kingsbury previously said that he wanted Murray to suit up if the hamstring cooperates, as the coach believes having the rookie play in the matchup with a divisional opponent is a good developmental opportunity. Those considering Murray in season-long lineups or DFS contests would be taking a risk, as the Cardinals and Rams don't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET, when eight games will have already started.
