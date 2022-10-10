Murray completed 28 of 42 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Philadelphia on Sunday while running for 42 yards on four carries.

Murray has yet to post a clean box score in 2022, making this the fifth disappointment in a row. The Cardinals organization has issues that have nothing to do with Murray, but unfortunately that means he has only so much control over his own destiny. The good news is the Seattle defense seemingly can't stop anyone, so Murray should be able to generate some momentum against the Seahawks in Week 6. Hopefully the return of DeAndre Hopkins gives Murray a big boost in Week 7, when the Cardinals get a tougher test against New Orleans.