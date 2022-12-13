Murray (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots.
While scrambling on the third play of the game, Murray suffered a non-contact injury, per James Palmer of NFL Network. The injury's non-contact nature immediately conjures fear of a season-ending torn ACL. It also looked similar to the one that Zach Wilson suffered in preseason, and Wilson ended up missing "only" six weeks with a meniscus tear and bone bruise. A clearer picture of Murray's recovery timetable will surface after further testing, but he's almost certainly done for the game after being carted off the field.
