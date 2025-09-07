Murray (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals tacked on Murray to their Week 1 injury report Sunday morning due to an illness, but there was an expectation all along he'd be able to suit up. Whether or not he'll be able to make it through the entire game unscathed remains to be seen, but if Murray needs to step off the field at any point, Jacoby Brissett is on hand to direct Arizona's offense in such a scenario.