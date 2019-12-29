Murray (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Rams at L.A., Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Limited all week due to a right hamstring injury, Murray was termed a game-time decision by coach Kliff Kingsbury. His availability was contingent on a pregame workout, in which he must have performed well enough for the training staff to sign off on his status. In his first faceoff with the Rams this season, Murray completed 19 of 34 passes for 163 yards and one interception while running four times for 28 yards and a TD.