Murray (knee) may not be reinstated from the PUP list until the Cardinals' Week 10 game against the Falcons, but he took frst-team reps during practice this week, and the Cardinals plan to build around him, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Glazer's report doesn't necessarily dispel the notion that the Cardinals might draft one of the elite quarterbacks in next year's draft. If they were to do so, the Cardinals would still want to have as much trade leverage as possible either with Murray or the putative pick. Still, Glazer's report further backs up ones from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN from earlier Sunday indicating that Murray will play at some point this season, even though doing so would expose the Cardinals to some financial risk. Murray's $29.9 million salary for 2025 would become fully guaranteed if he can't pass a physical by March 2024 due to his surgically repaired right knee or because of another injury.