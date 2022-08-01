Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least five days of practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Murray likely will return to practice next week ahead of the Cardinals' preseason opener in Cincinnati on Aug. 12. He recently signed a five-year contract extension for approximately $230.5 million.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Lands five-year extension•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Expected to make offseason debut•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Expected to be present for minicamp•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Affected by Hopkins' suspension•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Fifth-year option picked up•