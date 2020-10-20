Murray completed nine of 24 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns, adding 74 rushing yards and one rushing TD on 10 carries during Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

After winning three state titles for nearby Allen High School, Murray made his first trip to Cowboys Stadium as a pro. The 23-year-old signal-caller may have completed a career-low nine passes during the contest, but his 82.4 QBR demonstrates the true on-field contributions he was capable of making. In addition to another electrifying performance on the ground, Murray connected with Christian Kirk for an 80-yard TD at the 4:43 mark of the second quarter, and he also found DeAndre Hopkins for a 60-yard gain on his first completion of the second half. Murray has averaged 1.7 passing TDs per game and one rushing TD per game as the Cardinals prepare for a Week 7 matchup against Seattle's 19th-ranked scoring defense.