Murray completed 18 of 29 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers. He added seven rushes for 56 yards and an additional score.

Murray returned from a two-game absence and had both Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins on the field for the first time this season. Even so, he wasn't all that efficient as a passer by averaging only 6.6 yards per attempt. He offset that mark with passing scores of 33 and six yards, his third consecutive game with multiple touchdowns through the air. Significantly, Murray was also active on the ground -- he chipped in a five-yard rushing score -- despite his recent recovery from a hamstring injury. The Cardinals will immediately head into their Week 13 bye, but this performance may be an indication that Murray is in for a strong close to the campaign.