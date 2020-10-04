Murray completed 24 of 31 pass attempts for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4 against Carolina. He added 78 rushing yards.

Murray didn't deliver a gaudy yardage total, averaging only 4.3 yards per attempt. However, he did salvage his performance by recording at least three passing touchdowns for the first time this season -- each of which came within three yards of the end zone. Positively, Murray remained dangerous with his legs, as he broke off a 48-yard run to highlight his third performance this season with over 50 rushing yards. Murray should be in line to bounce back through the air in Week 5, as the Cardinals will take on the Jets.