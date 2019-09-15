Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Throws for 349 yards
Murray completed 25 of 40 passes for 349 yards and a two-point conversion during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore. He added four yards on three carries and recovered his own fumble.
Murray became the only rookie to start with back-to-back games with 300 yards since Cam Newton in 2011. The rookie was dealing Sunday, including on a 54-yard deep shot to Larry Fitzgerald and a two-point conversion to KeeSean Johnson in which the rookie faded back and still had enough arm to fit the ball in the back of the end zone. That's probably not how they teach it in Arizona, but Murray has unique arm talent. Moving forward to a tough Week 3 matchup against Carolina, it will be worth watching whether the Cardinals unleash Murray the runner -- who has run for just 17 yards combined through two weeks.
