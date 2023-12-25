Murray was 23-for-37 passing for 208 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and also tallied five carries for 32 yards during Sunday's 27-16 loss at Chicago.

Aside from a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Murray TD pass to RB James Conner late in the second quarter, eight of the Cardinals' first nine drives didn't net more than 30 yards of offense. His two passes through the air marked a season high for Murray, and his output on the ground nearly mimicked his weekly average (31 YPG) from his first five appearances of the season. He was operating without his No. 1 WR Marquise Brown (heel) in Week 16, so Murray's prospects could brighten if Brown is able to return Sunday, Dec. 31 in Philadelphia.