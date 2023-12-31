Murray completed 25 of 31 pass attempts for 232 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while rushing five times for 24 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles.

Murray was an instrumental part of a second-half surge that brought the Cardinals back from a 21-6 halftime deficit to top the now 11-5 Eagles. The 2019 first-overall pick looked like his old self in the pocket after completing over 80 percent of his passes and scoring three touchdowns for the first time through seven games this season. Unfortunately, Murray's best passing performance this year was coupled with one of his more-casual rushing lines (5-24-0). Still, it was a masterful performance from Arizona's signal-caller in a tough road environment. Perhaps Murray's improved play coincides with his improved health following major offseason knee surgery.Whatever the case may be, Murray will carry a full head of steam in a Week 18 matchup against the Seahawks.