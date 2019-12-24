Cardinals' Kyler Murray: To practice Tuesday
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray (hamstring) is expected to take part in Tuesday's unofficial practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals removed Murray during the third quarter of Week 16's eventual win at Seattle due to a hamstring issue. An MRI on Monday revealed the rookie quarterback "tweaked" his right hamstring, per Kingsbury, who called it a minor strain. The team won't release an injury report for the season finale until Wednesday, at which point Murray's activity level will become known.
