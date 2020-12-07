Murray completed 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.

While he found the end zone three times with his arm, it was otherwise another disappointing effort from Murray, as his INT was taken the other way for a 35-yard TD by Troy Hill late in the fourth quarter as the Cards were trying to mount a comeback. Perhaps more distressingly for anyone with fantasy shares in the second-year QB, he once again produced little on the ground, gaining only 15 rushing yards on five carries. Until his shoulder is closer to 100 percent, Murray's scrambling opportunities will likely remain capped, giving him shaky value heading into Week 14's clash with a Giants defense that just stifled Russell Wilson.