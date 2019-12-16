Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Tosses touchdown in win
Murray completed 19 of 25 passes for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns. He also rushed eight times for 56 yards.
Murray rebounded well from last week's three-interception outing, getting Arizona out to a 14-0 lead early on. Although he subsequently threw an interception, the rookie responded with a six-yard touchdown pass to cap his next drive. Murray's wheels were also on display Sunday as he ripped off a season-long 35-yard rush during the first half. Overall, it was a solid bounce-back effort, but Murray's final two matchups -- at the Seahawks and at the Rams -- could pose a challenge to close the campaign.
