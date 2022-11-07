Murray completed 25 of 35 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns and added 60 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

The quarterback led Arizona in rushing yards and kept his team in the game most of the afternoon, but his offensive line didn't give him much protection -- Murray was sacked five times, including two on the Cardinals' final possession to squelch any chance of a comeback. The 175 passing yards were a season low, as was his 5.0 yards per attempt, but Murray's tossed multiple TDs in two straight games heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Rams.