Murray completed 21 of 29 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints. He added 38 rushing yards on seven carries.

The 28-year-old QB did get sacked five times, but it was otherwise a very sharp performance from Murray in the season opener. Both touchdown passes came in the red zone in the second quarter, as he found Marvin Harrison for a one-yard score before chucking a shovel pass to James Conner for a four-yard TD. Murray threw multiple TD passes only four times in 17 regular-season games in 2024, so this was a very encouraging start to 2025 for the Cardinals passing game. He figures to be productive again at home in Week 2 against the Panthers.