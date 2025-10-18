The Cardinals are planning to start Jacoby Brissett instead of Murray (foot) against the Packers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Murray drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after being a limited practice participant all week. However, with the Cardinals on a bye for Week 8, it appears the team will sit Murray to give him more time to heal from a mid-foot sprain, which makes Week 9 against the Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 3 the next opportunity for the 28-year-old quarterback to play. Brissett had a strong showing in the Cardinals' Week 7 loss to the Colts, with the veteran completing 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while turning three carries into 19 yards.