The Cardinals plan to take multiple weeks to evaluate Murray (knee) in practice, with the team's Nov. 12 matchup with the Falcons in Week 10 considered the likeliest game for the quarterback to make his 2023 debut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Arizona opened Murray's 21-day practice evaluation window this past Wednesday, marking the first step toward the signal-caller's return to game action following his Jan. 3 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Though Murray reportedly fared well during his trio of limited practices this week, he wasn't activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and he looks like he could miss another two contests beyond that while Arizona aims to ensure that he's physically and mentally ready to play. The Cardinals already seem to be discounting the possibility of Murray returning to action Week 8 against the Ravens, as Rapoport relays that the 26-year-old won't be available until at least the team's Week 9 game in Cleveland on Nov. 5 if "all goes perfectly well on the field and off it." Joshua Dobbs will continue to direct the offense for whatever length of time Murray misses, but despite the 1-5 Cardinals' status as a non-contender, the team isn't entertaining the idea of keeping Murray on IR for the rest of the season if he receives clearance from doctors. As Adam Schefter of ESPN notes, Murray's $29.9 million salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed if the quarterback can't pass a physical by March 2024, which had led to some speculation that Arizona would hold him out this season to avoid the risk of an injury that would make moving on from him more difficult if the team selects a new franchise quarterback in the draft next April.