Murray completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns while adding five carries for 29 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Kansas City. He also completed a two-point conversion to Zach Ertz.

While he didn't supply much yardage through the air, Murray did toss a couple garbage-time TDs in the fourth quarter to salvage his Week 1 line. The fourth-year quarterback was held below 200 passing yards only once in 14 starts last season, and he figures to post better numbers in Week 2 against a Raiders defense that just surrendered 279 yards and three touchdowns to Justin Herbert in its opener.