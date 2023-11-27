Murray completed 27 of 45 passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added a two-yard score on his only rush in the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Murray's final stat line was perfectly serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but as the final score indicates, it didn't translate the same way on the field. Murray was able to pad his numbers some late with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring after the game was already decided, but he did manage to record both a passing and rushing touchdown for the 18th time in his career. Murray has thrown for over 200 yards in each of his first three games of the season, but his almost complete lack of rushing yardage Sunday dragged down his overall fantasy ceiling for the afternoon. Murray and the Cardinals will look to regroup in a Week 13 road matchup against the Steelers.